MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you like to shop and you like good deals, you won’t want to miss South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale this weekend at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

The 34th annual event will feature nearly 300 vendors, and more than 7,000 people are expected to pack the 100,000-square-foot area in the convention center to look for bargains.

Organizers said the sale is something the community and tourists wait for all year long.

“It’s great exposure,” said Rita Harrell, CEM sales manager for the convention center. “And you think that it would be a dying thing, but it isn’t. It’s still an up-and-coming thing, the greatest South Carolina largest, greatest garage sale ever.”

So, what can people expect from the sale that began decades ago as a small crafts show in a basement? There will be a potpourri of things for sale, including shoes, sunscreen and even Halloween decorations to get you ready for next month on budget.

It’s also a family event, according to organizers. Some people even schedule their vacations around the sale, traveling from as far away and California and Michigan.

City officials said the sale is a great way to wrap up the summer season here in Myrtle Beach.

“It just has a great following. even the children from the vendors that are getting older now, they are leaving it to their children,” Harrell said. “It’s people that make soaps, make honey, fresh honey from New York. They come from all over to sell their products.”

The sale will run from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the convention center. Admission is free, but there is a $5 parking fee.