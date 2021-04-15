South Carolina’s Martin: ‘I did a poor job’ with Gamecocks

FILE – South Carolina head coach Frank Martin watches the action in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn., in this Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, file photo. Martin said he did a bad job leading the men’s basketball team this past season and believes he can fix the things that went wrong as the Gamecocks finished 6-15. Martin received a two-year contract extension from the school last week that ties him to South Carolina through the 2024-25 season. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin says he did a poor job leading his team this past season he believes he can fix the things that went wrong.

Despite the Gamecocks finishing 6-15, Martin received a two-year contract extension last week that ties him to South Carolina through the 2024-25 season.

He said his record of success with the Gamecocks gives him confidence that he can put the team back on the winning track.

Martin led South Carolina to the Final Four in 2017.

The team has not been back to the NCAA Tournament since.