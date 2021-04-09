South Carolina’s Martin receives 2-year extension, no raise

South Carolina head coach Frank Martin watches the action in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin has received a two-year contract extension through 2025.

Martin did not get a raise and the new deal states the school would not owe him any money if he’s fired in his last two seasons.

The contract was approved Friday by the school’s board of trustees.

Martin’s contract had two years remaining and his future was a much-debated topic among fans following the Gamecocks’ 6-15 season.

Martin will have the chance to turn around a program that has not been to the NCAA Tournament since he led them to the Final Four in 2017.