COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The clock is ticking for people who are still driving “squatted trucks” in South Carolina.

A bill passed by the state legislature makes it illegal to significantly raise the front end of a truck or other vehicle while lowering the back end. That law goes into effect on November 12.

“If the front fender of your vehicle sits 4 or more inches higher or lower than the back fender, you will soon be in violation of the law, which was passed by the S.C. General Assembly and signed by the governor earlier this year,” said officials with the Kingstree Police Department.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says law enforcement will only issue warning citations for the first six months. After that, drivers will begin receiving tickets.

The first offense is a misdemeanor and will result in a $100 fine. A second offense includes a $200 fine. On the third offense, violators will be fined $300 and lose their driving privileges for one year.