South Carolina’s stay at home or work order begins Tuesday afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A mandatory order requiring people to either stay home or stay at work will go into effect Tuesday afternoon in an attempt to help flatten the curve of the coronavirus.

“Under this order, everyone should stay home unless they are working, visiting family, recreating outdoor or obtaining necessary good and services,” he said during a briefing in Columbia Monday afternoon.

But there are some exceptions to the rule.

Despite ordering everyone to either stay home or stay at their workplace, Gov. McMaster said people can leave home to exercise or pick up essential goods like groceries.

No additional businesses will close under the new order. However, the stores that are open must follow new requirements.

These stores must limit the number of customers and practice social distancing requirements in stores, meaning no more than five per 1,000 square feet or 20 percent of capacity, whichever is lower.

Those who do not comply with Gov. McMaster’s new orders will face criminal penalties including a misdemeanor charge and 30 days in jail or $100 fine for each day of violation.

Gov. McMaster said he hopes these new orders will help lower the number of people not following the social distancing guidelines.

“Too many people are on the roads, too many people are on the waters, too many people are in the stores, too many people are not complying with our requests concerning social distancing,” he said.

Gov. McMaster said the home or work order will go into effect Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.