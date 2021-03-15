South Carolina’s unemployment rate falls again to 5.3%, agency urges people to resume job searches

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WCBD) — South Carolina’s unemployment rate continued to drop in January, but the agency is worried people receiving jobless benefits aren’t doing enough to look for work.

The state Department of Employment and Workforce says the jobless rate dropped to 5.3% in January, down from 5.6% in December, but well above the 2.6% rate in January 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The agency says one troubling part of January’s report is the number of job searches made by people collecting unemployment benefits is quite low.

The agency suspended requirements for a certain number of job searches when the pandemic started in March 2020, but will begin to enforce them again soon.

“One disturbing aspect of this unemployment rate is that we are noticing that claimants are conducting very few job searches. While the mandatory job search requirement was stopped since March 2020, we will be re-imposing this weekly requirement in the near future,” said S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director, Dan Ellzey.

“We are urging claimants to start this positive habit of searching for work now and are encouraging them to search the 87,000 open positions available in South Carolina on the SC Works Online Services (SCWOS) portal and apply for positions available in their area,” he said.

Ellzey said the agency’s SC Works centers statewide offer training opportunities, assist with resume writing and enhancement, help with a local work search and prepare you to re-enter the workforce.