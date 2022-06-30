MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Did you feel that? You’re not the only one asking that question.

Movement beneath your feet typically sends the masses to Twitter looking for validation that they’re not alone with what they just felt. And, according to information from Google, it stirred up quite a bit of searches, as well.

People searched for “Earthquake SC” more than 50,000 times on Wednesday, making it the eighth most-searched term in the nation, according to Google Trending Searches. The most-searched terms revolved around U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, Charlotte Hornets’ player Miles Bridges and an uncovered warrant related to the Emmett Till lynching case.

Within the last day, the top related searches to South Carolina were “fault,” “Elgin,” “Earthquake” and “United States Geological Survey.” Other popular questions included asking about the strongest earthquake in South Carolina, where Elgin is located, what earthquakes have happened in the state and fracking.

Earthquakes began hitting the area around Elgin Wednesday morning, with aftershocks being felt for hours. The initial earthquake was a 3.5 magnitude quake in the morning, with a 3.6 magnitude aftershock hitting at about 7 p.m.

There have been 44 low-magnitude earthquakes in the Elgin area since Dec. 27, according to officials, who suspect that more powerful quakes may be on the horizon.