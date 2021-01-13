South Carolinians ages 70+ eligible to register for the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – No matter their health status or pre-existing conditions, South Carolinians 70 years old or older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Wednesday.

There are roughly 628,000 South Carolinians ages 70 or older, many have already received their vaccine through phase 1A.

The vaccine can only be administered by appointment. Health care facilities will not be able to distribute the vaccine to walk-ins.

Those receiving the vaccine will be asked to provide a driver’s license or form of I.D. to confirm their age.

Appointments are made by visiting the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s website or calling the DHEC care line at 1-855-472-3432.

Vaccine appointments will be available at several major hospitals, seven DHEC sites, a DHEC mobile clinic, and 12 doctor’s cares locations. An additional 50 locations will be available at the beginning of next week.

DHEC says as long term care facility residents and staff continue to receive the moderna vaccine through the federal long term care program the state can soon redirect some of the vaccine and make it available to others.