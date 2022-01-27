South Carolinians among most likely to have developed “cola cavities” during pandemic, study says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent study suggests that dental hygiene among South Carolinians has declined since the start of the pandemic.

The study, conducted by NextSmileDental.com, ranked people in South Carolina as 15th most likely to have developed “cola cavities.”

5,400 people were surveyed. According to the study, 67% of South Carolinians reported skipping appointments at the dentist. Meanwhile, 72% reported consuming more sugary drinks.

To combat tooth decay, the experts behind the study recommend regular visits to the dentist, drinking water (especially after drinking a sugary drink), and maintaining dental hygiene. However, experts say that it may be more damaging to brush your teeth immediately after drinking soda, since enamel is compromised when it is exposed to acids. They recommend waiting an hour after drinking soda before brushing your teeth.

