An IRS Form 1040 for 2021 is arranged for a photo illustration on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Greg Nash/The Hill)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians will soon be able to file their 2022 individual income tax returns.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) said Friday it will begin accepting tax returns on Monday, January 23, which is consistent with the date set by the Internal Revenue Service.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

More than 93% of South Carolina taxpayers filed their individual income tax returns electronically last year, and about 87% of refunds were issued through direct deposit.

“We are pleased that so many South Carolinians have accepted online filing and direct deposit,” said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell. “It’s the safest, most accurate way to file and the fastest way to receive refunds.”

SCDOR will begin processing returns on February 6 which will allow employers to meet the January 31 W-2 submission deadline.

The filing deadline for both state and federal income tax returns is Tuesday, April 18, 2023.