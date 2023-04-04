COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Country star Luke Combs sings about winning $100 on a scratch-off lottery ticket in one of his songs, and South Carolinians can now take home their own prizes with a new scratcher bearing his name.

Beginning Tuesday, lottery players in South Carolina can buy a $5 ‘Living Lucky with Luke Combs’ scratch-off for a chance to win $200,000.

Credit: SC Education Lottery

Players can also enter their non-winning tickets for a chance to win a trip to Nashville to see Combs perform live at the Ryman Auditorium next year. One lucky player at the show will even take home a $500,000 cash prize.

10 South Carolina players will join winners from other states in Nashville for the drawing, with Combs revealing the big winner onstage during the show.

“I’m truly honored for the opportunity to give my fans the chance to live out the song ‘When It Rains It Pours’and a shot a half-a-million dollars,” Combs said in a statement. “Good luck to everyone.”

The ticket is available for purchase at most grocery stores and convenience stores statewide beginning April 4.