CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Dangerously high temperatures are on tap for the Fourth of July weekend, leaving many to search for any remedy to beat the heat.

Heat index values could reach upwards of 115 degrees on Sunday and Monday in some areas around the Lowcountry, according to Storm Team 2.

The heat index — or apparent temperature — is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with air temperature.

When the body gets too hot, it begins to sweat to cool itself off. But, if the sweat does not evaporate because the air is too sticky then the body cannot regulate its temperature.

Experts say this is when symptoms of heat exhaustion begin to set in and when proper hydration becomes critically important.

“The moment you start to feel thirsty,” Dr. Kenneth Perry from Trident Medical Center said, “the moment you start to feel like, ‘Maybe I should have been keeping up on my hydration,’ you’re probably already behind.”

Common symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, headache, nausea, weakness, muscle cramp, and fatigue. If you begin to feel the effects of heat exhaustion, experts say you should move into the shade or air-conditioning and drink cool fluids.

When things become dangerous, according to Perry, is when heat exhaustion turns to heat stroke.

“This is when people stop perspiring,” he said, “stop sweating when they have a really dry mouth. This is when your body is attempting to do all its normal auto-regulatory things to keep your body temperature down, and now you just don’t have those options.”

Another sign to watch out for is a change in mental state.

“Someone seems confused or delirious,” he said, “this is going to be a major problem and something that we definitely need to evaluate the patient for.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from heat stroke, seek immediate medical treatment.

TIPS TO BEAT THE HEAT

WCBD asked viewers on Facebook for their best tips and tricks to cool down. Then, we asked Dr. Perry whether those actually work. Here’s what he said:

Eating cold foods such as watermelon and ice cream

Dr. Perrry said eating ice cream or other decadent treats probably won’t help cool your body temperature. He added that watermelon could actually help because the amount of water in the fruit will keep you hydrated.

Rub ice cubes on your wrists and the back of your neck

While applying something cold, like ice, directly on your skin can help reduce body temperature, Dr. Perry said there is no truth to the wrists and back of the neck being the best spots. He said areas where larger blood vessels are such as the groin, armpits, and front of the neck, will actually help the process work faster.

Put your beach chair in the ocean

Despite it feeling good to dip your feet in the water while sitting on the beach, Dr. Perry said it won’t necessarily help cool you down.

Wet a t-shirt and wring out as much water as you can, then put it back on

Dr. Perry said this idea could work because of a process called evaporative cooling. As the shirt dries, the water will evaporate off your skin similar to sweating. He argues it is one of the most effective ways to cool body temperature down, but could be difficult depending on the fabric of the shirt you use.

Wear lighter-colored clothing

Wearing white or light-colored clothing can absolutely help, according to Dr. Perry, because those colors tend to reflect light while darker colors tend to absorb it.

And of course, as many people like to remind us, you could always just stay inside or move somewhere less hot.