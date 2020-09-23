South Carolinians still waiting on lost wage assistance funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Some South Carolinians say they still have not received the lost wage assistance they qualified for.

Once implemented, the program will provide an additional $300 for six weeks.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce say they understand the frustration.

“We want to make sure that when we enter into this last federal program, that we are doing our due diligence to be good stewards and we’re trying to protect the good people of the state. This is taxpayer money that’s potentially at risk,” said Heather Biance, SC DEW.

The agency said claimants will be notified directly when they will start seeing weekly benefits.

They will end when the program reaches its $25 million limit.