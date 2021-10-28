South Carolinians would give up five years of their lives to keep drinking, survey says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recently released survey found that the average South Carolinian would trade five years of life to keep drinking alcohol.

The study, conducted by Alcohol.org, surveyed 3,700 people across the country.

South Carolina was one of only three states in which respondents were willing to miss up to five years of life, the maximum answer given in the survey.

The other states that averaged five years of life were Idaho and Nevada.

Oklahoma had the lowest response, with residents only willing to give up one year of life to keep drinking alcohol.

The study also found that 30% of respondents admitted to ignoring “frequent studies that warn of the health risks of alcohol” and nearly 50% of respondents believe moderate alcohol consumption has health benefits.

