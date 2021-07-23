South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to headline GOP event in South Carolina

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is making her debut in South Carolina next month, an initial step of introduction to the first southern state to cast Republican-primary votes for president.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan tells The Associated Press on Friday that Noem will speak August 23 at his “Faith & Freedom BBQ” fundraiser in Anderson.

Duncan says the event is the state’s largest annual gathering of Republicans.

In the past, it’s attracted speakers including then-Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Ted Cruz.

Like others in the field, Noem has downplayed the prospect, when asked publicly about any White House ambitions.

But other actions — like registering a federal political action committee and hopscotching the early-voting states — suggest otherwise.