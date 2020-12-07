Spartanburg church to build tiny village for homeless women

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina church is moving forward with plans to create a village of tiny homes to help homeless women.

WYFF-TV reports First Baptist Spartanburg plans to transform land on the city’s Northside into transitional housing for single homeless women.

United Way of the Piedmont says there’s a shortage of places for homeless women to stay in the Spartanburg area.

First Baptist Spartanburg’s goal is to build 20 tiny homes.

The plan still needs approval by Spartanburg’s Design Review Board but the project has the support of City Councilwoman Erica Brown, who represents the Northside.