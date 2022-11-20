SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Duncan man was arrested Wednesday after police found him sleeping in a car parked in front of a Spartanburg business.

The Spartanburg Police Department responded to Clean 1 Laundry at 902 South Pine Street in reference to a man-down call.

Upon arrival, police located a man sleeping in the driver seat of a Hyundai Elantra and a girl in a car seat in the rear of the passenger side.

Police identified the man as 36-year-old Timothy Brandon Evans and later learned he had two probation warrants.

Officers said video footage from the laundry business showed that Evans had arrived at the location four hours prior to their arrival.

A glass pipe with a white powdery substance inside was seized during the search.

Officers said Evans denied any allegations of illegal substance or alcohol use and insisted that he was tired.

Police found the child buckled up in the car seat but observed that she had maneuvered her arms out of the straps.

Officers said the child could have escaped from the vehicle because the doors were unlocked.

Police were able to make contact with the child’s mother and the child was released to her when she arrived.

Officers charged Evans with unlawful conduct toward a child, drug possession, two counts of possession of a stolen pistol and MDP drugs near school.

He was transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.