Spartanburg Co. resident shares story of ‘chaotic’ day in Washington D.C.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An unexpected turn of events for a young Moore man who was visiting the White House Wednesday afternoon.

“It was just utter chaos and no one was prepared for what yesterday turned out to be,” said Moore Resident, Wylie Shaw.

You could say, Wylie Shaw is very happy to be back home after witnessing history unfold.

“You could see straight down the National Mall. There was just people everywhere, police cars trying to get there, ambulances,” Shaw told us.

He told us it all started with an invitation to attend President Donald Trump’s speech and march.

But in the midst of it all, came a wave of fear.

“Washington broke out in chaos, police cars started coming from everywhere, SWAT vehicles,” Shaw said.

A different perspective from another location just blocks away where two Greer residents told us they were peacefully protesting from a distance.

“I just thought people were upset and on the outside of the building,” said Greer Resident, Craig Little.

But for Shaw, he said that’s when the waiting began.

“We were on a charter bus and the bus of course took a while to get to us, took probably an hour just waiting for them to show up because the streets were starting to get blocked off,” Shaw said.

Finally, he was able to make it out of the city.

As he looks back at the last day and a half, one thing is for sure, it’s a trip that will not be forgotten anytime soon.

“I knew January 6 would be a historic day but not to the degree it turned out to be,” Shaw said.