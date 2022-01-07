Spartanburg Co. sheriff pleads with public for answers in 1993 triple homicide

CLIFTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County sheriff pleaded with Clifton community for answers in the 1993 triple homicide Friday morning.

On Jan. 9, 1993, Thomas Johnson, 81, Mary Johnson, 77, and David Johnson,43, all of Clifton, were murdered inside of their home located at 270 Cedar Street.

In reference to how the family was killed, Sheriff Wright said, “we don’t even do dogs that way.”

However, the sheriff’s office said with the advancement of DNA technology, they have evidence being examined by SLED that will give them new information.

Sheriff Wright said, “we are going to get answers” but he needs the public’s help.

“If you remember something, say something”, said Sheriff Wright.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the prosecution of the person responsible for this crime.

(Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about what happen in January of 1993 is asked to contact Investigator Diane Lestage at (864) 503-4556 or email her at dlestage@spartanburgcounty.org.