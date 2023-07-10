DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA)- We now know the name of a teen who was shot and killed at Culpepper Landing Apartments Saturday in Duncan.

The Spartanburg County Coroner says 18-year-old Rashard Wright died at the hospital.

Rashard Wright was a student here at Byrnes High School and for those that knew him, they say his memory will fill the halls.

“He lives on in the legacy he left,” both on and off the field, Byrnes Head Football Coach… Reggie Shaw said.

“During COVID he worked in the nursing home taking care of the elderly and helping to take care of his grandparents, that’s just the kind of person he was he was a selfless person.”

Who’s life was cut too short, “We’re hurt first and foremost were angry frustrated just a ball of emotions as we try and process this but because it doesn’t make any sense this is senseless life taken in cold blood,” Shaw said.

But even in these confusing times, what is clear is the love that Wright had for his greatest passion, “he loved football, he was a three-year starter for us, he was a captain, he was the leader of our defense this past year,” Shaw added. “Loved his teammates, loved spending time with his teammates.”

So much so that love carried on even after high school, “he was excited about going to Benedict College he was in a room with another teammate, and they were excited about leaving the next week or so,” Shaw said. “He just had a bright future he had a strong work ethic.”

Shaw added the world is now dimmer without Wright.

“Rashard was a wonderful young man, bright student, A and B honor roll, tough exterior but a heart full of gold. Just loved his family loved, was loyal to his family, and cared for his younger siblings. He worked a full-time job, played football, and maintained his grades, was just a life cut short for a person with a tremendous amount of potential.”