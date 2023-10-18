SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County woman was scammed out of nearly $15,000 on Monday.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, a woman told deputies she had been scammed.

The woman said on Monday she received a warning on her iPad screen stating a Trojan Spyware was installed on her device and gave her a phone number to call.

She called the number and was informed she had been hacked and that someone had attempted to withdraw $14,750 from her checking account.

The woman was then given the number to a Wells Fargo Agent at which time Andrew Lee answered the phone, the sheriff’s office said.

Lee told the woman that he had all of her information and advised her she needed to encrypt her account and stop them from taking funds from her account.

The woman told deputies that she went and withdrew $14,750 from her checking account and deposited the funds into a Bitcoin ATM.

She then took the receipt from the Bitcoin ATM to the Tobacco Vape Store at 150 Dorman Center Drive where she was told to give them the receipt.

After realizing she had been scammed, she took her iPad and phone to the Geek Squad, where they informed her there was nothing they could do.