Spartanburg man arrested for insurance crimes

Courtesy of: Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents have arrested a Spartanburg man on charges related to insurance crimes.

David Bruce Fowler II (33) has been charged with “four counts of forgery and breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more” according to SLED.

The affidavits state that between July 2018 and May 2019, Fowler “unlawfully, willfully, and knowingly” accepted payments for false certificates “knowing that no policy existed.”

Fowler is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The Office of the S.C. Attorney General will be prosecuting the case.

