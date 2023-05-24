SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct, assault and battery, kidnapping and failing to stop for police.

Ronny Leggett, 32, pleaded guilty to the charges on Monday in Spartanburg. He agreed to what is known as an ‘Alford plea,’ meaning he admitted no guilt, but agreed a jury would likely convict him if the case went to trial.

According to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, just after midnight on Sept. 20, 2021, officers with the Spartanburg Police Department began investigating a sexual and physical assault of a 60-year-old woman. The assault had occurred earlier the same night on Alexander Avenue in Spartanburg.

The solicitor’s office said the victim was grabbed around the neck from behind by Leggett and pulled down an embankment. She was reportedly then sexually assaulted by Leggett in the parking lot of Priscilla Rumley Park.

Leggett was arrested in October 2021 after leading police on a chase through the city of Spartanburg. The chase ended when Leggett hit another vehicle on Haynes and Arcadia streets, then left the crash scene on foot.

Leggett was sentenced to 21 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct, 10 years for assault and battery, 21 years for kidnapping and two years for failure to stop for police. The sentences will be served concurrently.