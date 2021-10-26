Spartanburg police respond to ‘toddler stuck in drain,’ turned out to be Halloween prank

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – It was all tricks and no treats for police in the Upstate.

Officers with the Spartanburg Police Department responded to a neighborhood for reports of a toddler possibly stuck in a street drain Tuesday afternoon.

“All the caller could see was the legs sticking out of the drain and believed the head was down the drain,” police said.

When officers arrived, they discovered it was just a spooky Halloween prank using a doll. “Upon further inspection, the officer located Pennywise hiding in the drain,” police officials said. “No children were harmed in the creation of this setup.”

“To the prankster who set this up, you forgot the red balloon. #DoBetter,” police said.

The post on Spartanburg PD’s Facebook page received hundreds of comments and shares.