UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System unveiled plans this week for a new $55 million medical facility in Union.

Located on S.C. 176 across from Union Industrial Park, the new hospital will be a three-story, 99,600-square-foot facility and will be more central to the residential and business communities in Union County.

The new campus will be a one stop shop for Union County’s emergency care, imaging, Gibbs Cancer Center infusion services, inpatient and outpatient care, lab work, a pharmacy, primary care and Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health mammography services.

Spartanburg Regional purchased 48 acres of land for the new hospital in 2015.

“Growing up in Union County, I know firsthand the essential role this hospital plays in supporting the health and wellness of families,” said Natashia Jeter, M.D.

“Residents, community partners, and healthcare providers could not be more excited for this investment in clinical services and renewed commitment to caring for this area.”

The hospital’s design includes large windows and open spaces with natural accents, promoting vibrancy throughout the campus. Photographs of iconic Union County scenes will be featured around the facility, which Spartanburg Regional said will showcase the hospital’s commitment to the community and its residents.

A chapel will offer a calming space for prayer, and a healing garden at the hospital’s entrance will welcome patients and guests.

Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2023.