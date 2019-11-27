Spartanburg woman accused of preparing false tax returns

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A tax preparer is accused of helping create false tax returns over a two-year period.

The S.C. Department of Revenue (SCDOR) said in a statement that agents arrested Annmedra Cornelia Brown, 41, of Spartanburg.

Brown is accused of assisting in the preparation of several false tax returns between 2015 and 2017.

According to SCDOR, Brown is charged with eight counts of willfully assisting in the preparation of a false return.

Brown allegedly reported “false deductions and losses of more than $304,000” in eight tax returns for four clients.

She faces up to 40 years in prison and $80,000 in fines if convicted of all charges, according to SCDOR.

Brown was arrested Wednesday by SCDOR agents.

Brown was in the Spartanburg County jail awaiting a bond hearing as of Wednesday morning.

“While the majority of certified tax preparers are honest and trustworthy, there are those who seek to take advantage of unsuspecting clients,” SCDOR said in a statement.