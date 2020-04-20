Special task force looking out for price gouging, hoarding, and fraud in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WCBD) – From hoarding to price gouging the South Carolina COVID-19 Strike Team is looking out for anyone who may be trying to take advantage of the coronavirus crisis.

“Whoever is caught doing this sort of thing we are going to work with the state Attorney General’s Office and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” warned US Attorney Peter McCoy.

The special task force is keeping an eye out on the not so noticeable crimes.

US Attorney McCoy explained, “When the pandemic started you saw more of the hoarding of necessary medical supplies and equipment and also the price gouging. There were folks that would have these materials and they would hold out on our hospitals and medical facilities.”

The task force is a partnership with the United States Attorneys Office, the Attorney General’s office and law-enforcement.

Between reports from residents and vigilance from local law enforcement departments, the task force will investigate claims of hoarding, price gouging and fraud to make sure South Carolinians are protected in such an unstable time.

“We’ve seen it all from COVID-19 cures to COVID019 tests,” added McCoy.

The task force has a hotline number (1-866-720-5721) and an email address (disaster@leo.gov) set up where residents can submit claims. The strike team will be extra vigilant during these next few weeks as people start to get their stimulus checks deposited in their account and in their mailbox.