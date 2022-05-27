MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With the Memorial Day weekend just around the corner, Myrtle Beach city leaders have put together a list of reminders and events to help both residents and tourists have a safe, enjoyable time at the beach.
TRAFFIC TIPS
- Traffic will be one-way along Ocean Boulevard. Drivers will use the southbound lane only, while the northbound lane will be reserved for emergency service and police vehicles.
- Kings Highway access points will be located at the following intersections: 29th Avenue North, 21st Avenue North, Ninth Avenue North, Third Avenue South, Ninth Avenue South and 13th Avenue South.
- No golf carts will be permitted south of 29th Avenue North on Ocean Boulevard; all South Carolina golf cart laws are enforced in Myrtle Beach.
- Mopeds will be prohibited on Ocean Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night, Friday through Monday, May 27-30; all South Carolina moped laws are enforced in Myrtle Beach.
- Impromptu parties are illegal in both private and public parking areas.
BEACH RULES
- Seasonal rules for beach umbrellas go into effect on May 30.
- From Memorial Day through Labor Day, only circular umbrellas, up to seven-and-a-half feet in diameter, are allowed.
- Umbrellas must be in line with or behind the lifeguards’ line of umbrellas or landward of the mean high tide line.
- Infant shelters are allowed year-round, but cannot be any larger than four-feet wide, three-feet deep and three-feet tall.
- Items may not be set up on the beach before 8 a.m. and must be removed from the beach by 7 p.m. daily.
- From May 1 through Labor Day, dogs are allowed on the beach only before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m. Dogs must be on a leash seven-feet long or shorter and you must pick up and properly dispose of droppings; service dogs are excluded.
- Dogs and bicycles are allowed on the boardwalk only between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. from May 1 through Labor Day; service dogs are excluded.
The city enforces the following rules on a year-round basis.
- Alcohol is not permitted on the beach.
- Glass containers and bottles are not allowed on the beach.
- It is illegal to disturb or damage the dunes, the sand fencing or the seagrass oats. Stay on the boardwalks and marked paths.
- Aquatic activity is not allowed within 75 yards of a pier.
- Metal detecting is allowed on the public beach, but not in the dunes, the street ends or any other public property.
- Littering is illegal. Please use the trash and recycling containers provided.
- It is illegal to discharge, sell, store or possess fireworks within the city, including the beach.
- Digging holes deeper than two feet is prohibited. All holes must be filled before leaving the beach. Metal shovels are not allowed for recreational digging.
- Swimmers have priority and right-of-way over surf fishing. People fishing must maintain at least a 50-foot separation from any swimmers. Fishing is not allowed in front of the chair-and-umbrella lines.
- All fires are prohibited on the beach, including barbecues and bonfires.
- Commercial activity is prohibited on the public beach. Weddings in which no one is being paid are allowed without a permit. Commercial weddings are not allowed.
- “Thong” style bathing suits are not allowed on the beach or in public. G-strings, T-Backs, “dental floss” style, and thongs are prohibited in public.
MILITARY APPRECIATION EVENTS
- Military Appreciation Days parade – 10:30 a.m., Saturday, along Farrow Parkway, The Market Common
- Military Appreciation Days picnic and exhibits, 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Valor Memorial Garden, 1120 Farrow Parkway
- Jack Platt Veterans’ March and Battlefield Cross Ceremony, 9 a.m., Monday, May 30, along Ocean Boulevard, 16th to Ninth Avenues North
- Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony – 11 a.m., Monday, May 30, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 North Oak Street
- Memorial Day tribute film – “Soldier Stories: Valor in Vietnam”, 2 p.m., Monday, May 30, Grand 14 Cinemas at The Market Common, 4002 DeVille Street, free admission
CURFEW
The city also reminds everyone that it does enforce a juvenile curfew. Here are some things to remember:
- Juveniles, ages 17 or younger, are required to be off the streets, with few exceptions, between midnight and 6 a.m.
- Penalties for violating the curfew can be as much as $500 and/or 30 days in jail, upon conviction.
- Parents can be charged as well.
- Exceptions to curfew include when a minor is accompanied by the parent or guardian; when a minor is involved in an emergency or on an errand necessitated by an emergency; when a minor is going directly to or from employment; when a minor is in a vehicle engaged in interstate travel; when a minor is on the sidewalk abutting the minor’s home; when a minor is attending an adult-supervised recreational activity sponsored by the city or a similar civic organization; when a minor is exercising protected First Amendment rights; and when the minor is married or otherwise legally emancipated.