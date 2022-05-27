MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With the Memorial Day weekend just around the corner, Myrtle Beach city leaders have put together a list of reminders and events to help both residents and tourists have a safe, enjoyable time at the beach.

TRAFFIC TIPS

Traffic will be one-way along Ocean Boulevard. Drivers will use the southbound lane only, while the northbound lane will be reserved for emergency service and police vehicles.

Kings Highway access points will be located at the following intersections: 29th Avenue North, 21st Avenue North, Ninth Avenue North, Third Avenue South, Ninth Avenue South and 13th Avenue South.

No golf carts will be permitted south of 29th Avenue North on Ocean Boulevard; all South Carolina golf cart laws are enforced in Myrtle Beach.

Mopeds will be prohibited on Ocean Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night, Friday through Monday, May 27-30; all South Carolina moped laws are enforced in Myrtle Beach.

Impromptu parties are illegal in both private and public parking areas.

BEACH RULES

Seasonal rules for beach umbrellas go into effect on May 30.

From Memorial Day through Labor Day, only circular umbrellas, up to seven-and-a-half feet in diameter, are allowed.

Umbrellas must be in line with or behind the lifeguards’ line of umbrellas or landward of the mean high tide line.

Infant shelters are allowed year-round, but cannot be any larger than four-feet wide, three-feet deep and three-feet tall.

Items may not be set up on the beach before 8 a.m. and must be removed from the beach by 7 p.m. daily.

From May 1 through Labor Day, dogs are allowed on the beach only before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m. Dogs must be on a leash seven-feet long or shorter and you must pick up and properly dispose of droppings; service dogs are excluded.

Dogs and bicycles are allowed on the boardwalk only between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. from May 1 through Labor Day; service dogs are excluded.

The city enforces the following rules on a year-round basis.

Alcohol is not permitted on the beach.

Glass containers and bottles are not allowed on the beach.

It is illegal to disturb or damage the dunes, the sand fencing or the seagrass oats. Stay on the boardwalks and marked paths.

Aquatic activity is not allowed within 75 yards of a pier.

Metal detecting is allowed on the public beach, but not in the dunes, the street ends or any other public property.

Littering is illegal. Please use the trash and recycling containers provided.

It is illegal to discharge, sell, store or possess fireworks within the city, including the beach.

Digging holes deeper than two feet is prohibited. All holes must be filled before leaving the beach. Metal shovels are not allowed for recreational digging.

Swimmers have priority and right-of-way over surf fishing. People fishing must maintain at least a 50-foot separation from any swimmers. Fishing is not allowed in front of the chair-and-umbrella lines.

All fires are prohibited on the beach, including barbecues and bonfires.

Commercial activity is prohibited on the public beach. Weddings in which no one is being paid are allowed without a permit. Commercial weddings are not allowed.

“Thong” style bathing suits are not allowed on the beach or in public. G-strings, T-Backs, “dental floss” style, and thongs are prohibited in public.

MILITARY APPRECIATION EVENTS

Military Appreciation Days parade – 10:30 a.m., Saturday, along Farrow Parkway, The Market Common

Military Appreciation Days picnic and exhibits, 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Valor Memorial Garden, 1120 Farrow Parkway

Jack Platt Veterans’ March and Battlefield Cross Ceremony, 9 a.m., Monday, May 30, along Ocean Boulevard, 16th to Ninth Avenues North

Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony – 11 a.m., Monday, May 30, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 North Oak Street

Memorial Day tribute film – “Soldier Stories: Valor in Vietnam”, 2 p.m., Monday, May 30, Grand 14 Cinemas at The Market Common, 4002 DeVille Street, free admission

CURFEW

The city also reminds everyone that it does enforce a juvenile curfew. Here are some things to remember: