SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spinx Company announced Tuesday it will be offering complimentary beverages to first responders and healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beverages include any size coffee, cappuccino, fountain drink, iced tea or bubbler beverage, according to the release.

This offer will be available to military, police officers, firefighters, EMT workers, doctors and nurses.

Visitors will need to be in uniform or have a valid ID to receive the offer.