Sponsor believes medical marijuana bill will pass in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would allow medical marijuana use in South Carolina has again made it to the Senate floor.

The Republican lawmaker who has pushed for the proposal over the past seven years says he thinks it can finally pass.

But even with Sen. Tom Davis’ optimism, there are still stumbling blocks.

Law enforcement and some trade groups of doctors oppose the bill like they do with most medical marijuana legislation.

UPDATE: The committee voted 9 to 5 to send an amended version of the bill to the floor. Some lawmakers say they voted in favor of the bill not necessarily because they support it but to vote it out so it could be debated by the full Senate. @WSPA7 https://t.co/B9LYuo4eTW — Jason Raven (@JasonRaven_) March 31, 2021

The bill also faces a deadline to pass through the Senate by next week or it becomes almost impossible for the House to take it up this session.