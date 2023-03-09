COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- When it comes to changing the clocks, we have likely all heard the phrase “spring forward, fall back.”

But what does that actually mean, and didn’t South Carolina vote to stop changing the clocks?

Daylight saving time (DST) refers to the practice of setting the clocks forward one hour from standard time in the summer months, and back one hour in the winter months.

South Carolinians set their clocks back one hour on Nov. 6 at 2:00 a.m. and will do so again on March 12.

“As daylight saving time begins, the sun will set between 7:00 and 8:00 p.m,” Storm Team 2 meteorologist Olivia Lawrence explained.

Impact of the time change

The start of daylight saving time does not just impact the time that the sun rises and sets each day. It also means we lose one hour of valuable sleep.

If you are dreading the loss of that extra hour when we “Spring Forward,” you are not alone. A poll conducted by Monmouth University in March 2022 found that 61% of Americans would do away with the twice-a-year time change in favor of year-round standard time.

Although the loss of sleep might seem like a pesky inconvenience, experts say it can actually have a serious impact on health.

Having longer days and more exposure to sunlight disrupts the circadian rhythm, better known as a person’s internal clock, which regulates cycles of alertness and sleepiness. This can cause people to feel more sluggish during the day.

In fact, a study by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine revealed that it can take between five and seven days to adjust to the time change.

In addition, experts say there is an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and heart attacks, strokes, depression, and digestive and immune-related diseases such as colitis in the week after the shift to daylight saving time.

Didn’t South Carolina vote to end the practice of changing the clocks?

In 2020, Governor Henry McMaster signed into law a bill that made daylight saving time permanent meaning we would stop changing the clocks twice a year and stick with eastern standard time.

But, there is a catch. The law is contingent on an act of Congress.

“If the United States Congress amends 15 U.S.C. Section 260a to authorize states to observe daylight saving time year-round, it is the intent of the South Carolina General Assembly that daylight saving time be the year-round standard of the entire State and all of its political subdivisions,” the text reads in full.

Despite repeated attempts by lawmakers, measures to enact permanent daylight saving time across the United States have failed.

However, a bill called the “Sunshine Protection Act of 2023” was reintroduced in the U.S. Senate earlier this month.

The new bill is similar to the one introduced last year that stalled in the House. If passed, the clocks would change for the final time on Sunday — when daylight saving time begins — and not ever again.

“This ritual of changing time twice a year is stupid,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said. “Locking the clock has overwhelming bipartisan and popular support. This Congress, I hope that we can finally get this done.”

So at least for now, do not forget to set your clock back one hour before you head to bed on Saturday night!