St. Helena Island man wanted for attempted murder

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – An 18-year-old is wanted out of the Lowcountry on multiple charges, including Attempted Murder, in connection with shots fired incident Wednesday.

Shaheym Freeman, of St. Helena Island, is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

He is wanted for two counts of Attempted Murder and two counts of Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

According to BCSO, it was reported that shots were fired in the parking lot of the Tiger Express, located at 803 Sea Island Pkwy, around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.

All parties involved apparently fled the area by vehicles before deputies arrived.

BCSO later learned that during the incident, the occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire. No one was injured, but deputies learned that both vehicles had been struck.

Through their investigation, BCSO identified Freeman as a suspect involved in the incident. Warrants for his arrest were obtained on Thursday.

Freeman is described as a black male, 5’09” tall and approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone who comes into contact with him should not approach but call 911.