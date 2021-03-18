Staley helps sister battle leukemia, seeks more Black donors

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley communicates with players during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley is fiery and animated on the sidelines.

But when her sister, Tracey Underwood, was diagnosed with leukemia last year it wasn’t about a game, it was life and death.

Staley dove into the fight against the disease, calling doctors and medical centers across the country.

She spoke with ex-North Carolina coach Sylvia Hatchell, who took a year away to fight leukemia.

Staley even spoke with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski about getting Underwood into Duke Cancer Institute.

Staley galvanized her family in battling Underwood’s condition.

Underwood received a life-saving bone marrow transplant from her brother Lawrence.

Staley’s now is using her platform to raise awareness for the need for more Black donors and allay fears about becoming donors.