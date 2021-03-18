Staley helps sister battle leukemia, seeks more Black donors

South Carolina News

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley takes questions during a news conference a day before a second-round women’s NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Boulder, Colorado, Sunday, March 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley is fiery and animated on the sidelines.

But when her sister, Tracey Underwood, was diagnosed with leukemia last year it wasn’t about a game, it was life and death.

Staley dove into the fight against the disease, calling doctors and medical centers across the country.

She spoke with ex-North Carolina coach Sylvia Hatchell, who took a year away to fight leukemia. Staley even spoke with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski about getting Underwood into Duke Cancer Institute.

Staley galvanized her family in battling Underwood’s condition. Underwood received a life-saving bone marrow transplant from her brother Lawrence.

Staley’s now is using her platform to raise awareness for the need for more Black donors and allay fears about becoming donors.

