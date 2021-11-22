Staley’s “Champ” by her side for No. 1 Gamecocks at Atlantis

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and her dog Champ pose for a photo, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. Dawn Staley brought more than her top-ranked South Carolina team to the inaugural women’s Battle 4 Atlantis. Her best pal — 4-year-old dog Champ — is alongside her as she walks the resort with fans recognizing him by name, in the locker room and even at news conferences. The only place Champ hasn’t joined Staley is on the sidelines during the tournament, where the Gamecocks play No. 2 Connecticut for Monday’s championship. (AP Photo/Aaron Beard)

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Dawn Staley brought more than her top-ranked South Carolina team to the inaugural women’s Battle 4 Atlantis.

Four-year-old dog Champ is alongside her as she walks the resort, goes into the locker room and attends news conferences.

The only place Champ hasn’t joined Staley is on the sidelines during the tournament.

Her Gamecocks play No. 2 Connecticut for Monday’s championship. In an interview with The Associated Press, Staley says she’s had to change her road routine a bit but “I welcome it because he’s just such a great boy.”