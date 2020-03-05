Standoff continues after 2 children released from hostage situation in Abbeville, officials say

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Several law enforcement agencies are continuing to negotiate with a person at the center of a standoff in Abbeville.

Agencies from Greenwood, Anderson, and Abbeville all responded to Sawmill Acres neighborhood off of Highway 72 at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found a victim outside who said she was assaulted and threatened with a firearm, officials said in a press conference.

Police say the offender retreated to the residence and would not cooperate with officers.

They say two children under the age of 5 were in the residence and could not leave. They have since been released from the residence unharmed, police say.

Homes and some businesses have been evacuated at this time as police continue to negotiate with the subject, who is considered armed.

About 50 law enforcement officers remain on scene at this time.

Anderson County and Greenwood County SWAT and negotiation teams, Abbeville County Sheriffs, Greenwood and Anderson Co. Sheriffs responded.