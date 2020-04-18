State agencies working to ensure timely hearings, release of inmates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) and the SC Board of Paroles and Pardons announced on Friday that since April 1, a total of 202 inmates have been released “to various supervision programs.”

The agencies say that they are “working to find the best solutions to ensure that inmates are considered for parole in a timely and safe manner for all involved” and “developing technological solutions to resume hearings.”

They have also modified some parole conditions, which could lead to parole for more inmates. Due to staffing shortages at the Addictions Treatment Unit (ATU), 30 inmates “who were originally ordered to attend the ATU” will now undergo substance abuse counseling upon release. This modification could lead to the release of “conditionally-paroled inmates who were ordered to complete the [ATU] program and have remained disciplinary-free since their hearings.”

60 additional inmates have been released to the Parole Supervision program.