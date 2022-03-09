WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina agents are investigating a shooting involving a prosecutor in Oconee County.

Investigators say that Oconee County deputies checking on a shots fired call Monday night determined that the incident involved a deputy solicitor.

Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the shooting since it involved a prosecutor.

Few details have seen released by deputies or state agents, including whether anyone was injured in the shooting, who fired shots and who else might have been involved or what led to the shots being fired.