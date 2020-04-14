State and National Parks hosting virtual campout

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Rangers from the SC State Park, National Park, and US Forest Services are coming together to host virtual campouts via Facebook Live on Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18.

As many campgrounds and parks have been shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, rangers are working hard to give people the opportunity to enjoy the parks virtually.

People are encouraged to set up campsites in their backyards or living rooms, and participate in the many activities that the rangers plan to offer.

Rangers will demonstrate how to set up a tent, discuss camping etiquette, read stories, and more.

Click here for more information and a full schedule of events.