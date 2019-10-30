State charges dropped against man who killed 2 employees during Conway bank robbery

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – State charges against a murderer on federal death row are being dismissed.

On Tuesday, Jimmy Richardson, the 15th Circuit Solicitor, said the state-level charges against Brandon Council are being dismissed with the possibility they could be restored if necessary. Council murdered two women, Katie Skeen and Donna Major, during a robbery at CresCom Bank in Conway in 2017.

Brandon Council murdered two women during a bank robbery in Conway in 2017. He was sentenced to death by a jury in federal court

Council was tried, convicted, and sentenced to death in federal court a few weeks ago. The trial took three weeks. Council is now on death row waiting to be put to death.