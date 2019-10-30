State charges dropped against man who killed 2 employees during Conway bank robbery

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – State charges against a murderer on federal death row are being dismissed.
On Tuesday, Jimmy Richardson, the 15th Circuit Solicitor, said the state-level charges against Brandon Council are being dismissed with the possibility they could be restored if necessary. Council murdered two women, Katie Skeen and Donna Major, during a robbery at CresCom Bank in Conway in 2017.
Council was tried, convicted, and sentenced to death in federal court a few weeks ago. The trial took three weeks. Council is now on death row waiting to be put to death.
“The charges were dismissed with leave to restore at a future date if necessary,” Richardson said.
After speaking to the families of Katie Skeen and Donna Major, Richardson said they agreed that dismissing the charges with leave to restore was an appropriate outcome for the state charges against Council.
“They are in agreement with us that we dismissed the charges without prejudice and if needed, we can present the case to a Grand Jury for indictment and go forward on the state charges at a later date,” Richardson said. “We felt this was the best circumstances at this particular time.”
