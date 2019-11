COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! The official state Christmas tree is standing tall at the Statehouse on Wednesday.

A silver tarp covered the tree as crews hauled it to Statehouse grounds on Tuesday.

First Lady Peggy McMaster waited in the rain for the tree to arrive that morning.

It will be decorated before its ceremonial lighting on November 24th during the 53rd Governor’s Carol Lighting.