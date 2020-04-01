State education officials hope to finish the school year in the classroom

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools are closed through the month of April in South Carolina due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

State school officials say they are hopeful that they will be able to get students back into the classroom before the end of the current school year.

“We take this in steps. I’m praying for a miracle. Maybe a miracle will happen, and we will not have to close schools any longer but certainly the end of April, mid-April, we’ll look at the situation and make that decision then,” said State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, during a press conference Tuesday.

Some schools have turned to E-Learning during the extended closure while others are handing out paper packets to students.

This week marks the third of E-learning for students in Berkeley County.

Some teachers trained with students on e-learning before the pandemic, and say it prepares students for the future.

Still, teachers say e-learning comes with some challenges and that they miss their students.

“(I send messages) telling them how much I love them and miss them, what I expect of them do every day as I would in my classroom. I’m still getting messages and comments; ‘I miss you Mr. S,’ ‘I love you,’ ‘Can’t wait to see you,’ ‘Can’t wait to go back to school,’” said Michael Silvestri, a first-grade teacher at Foxbank Elementary School.

On Monday, teachers in the district will begin using a new blended platform. We’re told the platform offers supplemental resources.