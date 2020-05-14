State Grand Jury issues indictment against former FCSO Lieutenant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, SC Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that the State Grand Jury has issued a Public Corruption Indictment against former Florence County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Lieutenant Mark Fuleihan (48).

Fuleihan was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on April 2 on charges of misconduct in office and Ethics Act bribery relating to illegal gaming.

According to the misconduct in office charge, “from on or about January 1, 2013 until on or about March 31, 2020” Fuleihan “did provide aid, counsel, comfort, assistance, and sensitive law enforcement information to help an individual or individuals he knew were engaged in illegal gambling and related criminal activities.”

The Ethics Act bribery charge alleges that between January 1, 2013 and December 31, 2017, Fuleihan did “directly and indirectly demand and receive value for himself from an individual or individuals conducting illegal gambling and related criminal activities, in return for his assistance, protection, aid, counsel, and access to sensitive law enforcement information, which Fuleihan provided to the individual or individuals.”

Misconduct in office is a misdemeanor charge punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine. The Ethics Act violation is a felony charge punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. If convicted, Fuleihan will be disqualified from holding public office.

Fulhein served as a FCSO Deputy from 1995 until he was dismissed in 2020. FCSO Interim Sheriff William Barnes dismissed Fulhein prior to his April arrest.