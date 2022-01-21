State Grand Jury issues slew of new indictments against Alex Murdaugh

FILE – Alex Murdaugh awaits the beginning of his bond hearing in the Richland Judicial Center in Columbia, S.C., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Murdaugh was indicted Friday, Nov. 19, on 27 additional charges involving financial crimes. Prosecutors say Murdaugh stole nearly $5 million in settlement money he had obtained for his dead housekeeper, an injured state trooper and other people as well as fees meant for his law firm. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine, Pool)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday a South Carolina Grand Jury has handed down a slew of charges against suspended attorney Alex Murdaugh.

The four indictments consist of 27 new charges against Murdaugh, including 21 counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent and six counts of computer crimes.

Murdaugh has been at the center of numerous investigations including the mystery involving his wife and son’s death, a failed attempted suicide, and taking settlement money from the family of a long-time housekeeper who died in a slip and fall accident at their Colleton County home.

He was indicted by a Colleton County grand jury for the scheme to commit suicide and defraud an insurance company.

He was later served with two arrest warrants out of Beaufort County for ‘Obtaining Goods by False Pretenses.’ Murdaugh was seeking treatment at a facility in Florida at the time. He was brought back to South Carolina and remains in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Murdaugh was first indicted by the South Carolina Grand Jury in November and December on 48 total counts including breach of trust with fraudulent intent, obtaining property by false pretenses, money laundering, computer crimes, and forgery.

Here is a breakdown of the latest indictments handed down this month:

In the first new January indictment, venued in Allendale County, Murdaugh is charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More (3 counts); and Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More (2 counts). Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a fine in the discretion of the court. Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More is a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $50,000. The indictments arise out of an alleged scheme to defraud the victims of $583,056.14.

In the second new January indictment, venued in Allendale County, Murdaugh was charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value More Than $2,000, but Less than $10,000 (14 counts), and Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More (1 count). The indictments arise out of an alleged scheme to defraud the victim of $1,325,000.00.

In the third new January indictment, venued in Hampton County, Murdaugh was charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More (2 counts); and Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More (1 count). The indictments arise out of an alleged scheme to defraud the victim of $350,245.08.

In the fourth new January indictment, venued in Hampton County, Murdaugh was charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More (2 counts); and Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More (2 counts). The indictments arise out of an alleged scheme to defraud the victim of $398,714.90.

“Altogether, Murdaugh is charged in the new January State Grand Jury Indictments with respect to alleged schemes to defraud victims of $2,657,016.12,” according to Wilson. “When combined with the State Grand Jury Indictments from November and December 2021, the alleged total is $8,875,944.45.”

Wilson said the State Grand Jury’s investigation has been conducted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Attorney General’s office, FBI and other agencies.