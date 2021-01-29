State health officials launch COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control this week launched a new COVID-19 vaccination information line and increased call center staff to support operations.

It comes amid an overwhelming call volume to the agency’s Care Line.

The new vaccination information line launched on Friday with 240 phone operators. It will be available from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. seven days a week.

People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110.

“Many in South Carolina don’t have access to the internet, so offering a dedicated vaccine phone line to help them locate contact information for vaccine providers is essential,” said Nick Davidson, DHEC Deputy of Public Health. “This new line helps DHEC offer better customer service that keeps pace with people’s demand for vaccine and vaccine information.”

DHEC has also increased the number of operators for its Care Line, from 30 to 48, and they are actively training additional staff. The line is also staffed weekdays from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

You can reach the line by calling 1-855-472-3432.

“By offering two well-staffed information lines, we’re reducing wait times and improving people’s experience by quickly getting the help they need,” Davidson said. “In the next several weeks, we’ll be adding an additional 200 operators to the vaccine information line. We are encouraged by the number of people who want to be vaccinated in South Carolina. Until our vaccine supply equals our demand, we ask for everyone’s continued patience. Everyone will have a chance to get the vaccine.”

According to DHEC, the Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child check-ups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.