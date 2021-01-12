State lawmakers call on Gov. McMaster to give State of the State address virtually

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster is set to deliver his State of the State address on Wednesday.

South Carolina Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto and Deputy Minority Leader Ronnie Sabb are asking Governor McMaster to deliver his address virtually amid a rise in COVID-19 cases across the state.

In a letter to Gov. McMaster, they say the technology exists to reach constituents virtually.

“There is still time for you to shift plans and spare lives. Please, set an example for all South Carolinians by cancelling this superspreader event and continuing virtually,” the letter said.

Governor McMaster’s State of the State address will happen Wednesday night. News 2 will stream it live at counton2.com.