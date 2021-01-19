State lawmakers demand answers regarding reduced number of COVID-19 vaccines headed to SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – More than a dozen South Carolina lawmakers are demanding answers regarding the slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

They want to know why South Carolina has the lowest rate in the country when it comes to the number of vaccines that have been delivered.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Friday that this week, hospitals will only receive 20% to 25% of the shots requested.

16 lawmakers from across the state wrote a letter to U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham saying everyone deserves a Fair chance to be vaccinated.

“We have people in this state that want that vaccine. We’re an elderly population who have comorbidities and preexisting conditions and are very susceptible to problems with COVID,” said SC Rep. Russell Fry, who represents Horry County. “We need to get them vaccinated, but the first thing we need is vaccines in South Carolina.”

Sen. Graham’s office says they are in touch with the state and federal lawmakers regarding the issue. He said that he is committed to getting the vaccine for those who want it.