State lawmakers researching plans to help fund state road repair projects with $10B budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Lawmakers are working to figure out how they’ll divvy up the state’s $10 billion budget.

Right now, the state uses the gas tax to fix roads and bridges, but it’s not enough for all necessary roadwork.

The House Ways and Means Committee has earmarked $100 million to address those needs.

“$77 million is gonna be budgeted for immediate and that’s the accelerated and expanded road repairs. Those are shovel-ready projects for farm to market roads in every county and then we’re gonna do $23 million and it will be sent directly to the counties for them to spend,” explained Lexington Rep. Chip Huggins.

The budget must still pass the full house and state senate before heading to the governor’s desk.

Lawmakers are also looking at raising teacher salaries and giving money back to taxpayers.