CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- There are many items on the to-do lists of South Carolina’s General Assembly as lawmakers return for the first time in 2023.

Education, infrastructure, health, rural broadband, state employee pay raises and other issues will likely be pursued this year.

News 2 spoke to political analyst John Brisini about what people can expect from the upcoming session.

Infrastructure

The South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall has requested a billion dollars to repair the state’s roads.

In the Lowcountry, there are many highway and bridge improvement projects in the pipeline that local lawmakers will be conscious of when considering this request.

Brisini says that there is one thing everyone wants to avoid.

“A lot of viewers can probably remember when one of the Wando River Bridges was shut down five or six years ago and the havoc that reeks on the Charleston traffic. We fast forward to today, we’ve got a growing population. Our roads were designed back in the 1970s and 1980s and they’re just not equipped to meet today’s load bearing capacities,” said Brisini.

Health

The State Supreme Court blocked the state abortion ban that was passed by the state Senate recently in a 3-2 decision. Brisni thinks that legislators could look to restructure how justices are chosen after this ruling or take another route.

“What the judiciary make up is in South Carolina regarding the State Supreme Court that might be different because of the abortion decision. There is talk as well to maybe providing a constitutional amendment to the state constitution,” said Brisini.

The legalization of medical marijuana has been a longtime goal for Senator Tom Davis (R-Beaufort) and Brisini expects there to more talk on the topic in 2023. The legalization bill failed on a technicality in 2022.

“The bill that State Senator Tom Davis is championing and plans to introduce is dealing with medical marijuana. It’s one of the most restrictive in the country,” said Brisini.

Education

As Governor Henry McMaster calls for an increase in teacher pay, lawmakers will have to hash out most of those details. The state House Ways and Means and state Senate Finance committees will be focusing on pay raises if a bill is introduced.

“(Legislators) are working to bring the teacher pay average in South Carolina to at least what our peers are making across the Southeast,” said Brisini.

School safety with school resource officers or metal detectors has been spoken about in the past. Some movement has already happened on the issue.

“State Representative Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) has championed the metal detectors in school as a deterrent. Representative Bruce Bannister (R-Greenville) is basically saying that money has been allocated and that we should have school resource officers in every school in South Carolina,” said Brisini.

Budgeting

A $2 billion surplus is at the hands of lawmakers this year after increased revenue in South Carolina.

The legislature could use the money for many projects including any of the above issues. Refurbishing old university buildings, raising state employee pay and increasing rural broadband access are other options.

“At the end of the day we have a surplus of money. We know that these large excesses are not sustainable. We know that this is not going to go on forever. The question now becomes what do we do with what we have right now,” said Brisini.