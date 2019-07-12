State lawmakers want Santee Cooper to foot the bill for sale study

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina lawmakers want Santee Cooper to pay $15 million for consultants to facilitate a possible sale of the utility company.

According to The State newspaper, former CEO Jim Brogdon wrote a series of letters saying ‘no’ to the demand from State Senate Finance Committee Chairman Hugh Leatherman.

He wrote the only way Santee Cooper will hand over that money is if the entire General Assembly requires it.

The State Department of Administration said it needs $20 million to review offers to manage or buy Santee Cooper.

Governor Henry McMaster has pushed to sell the utility since it abandoned the nuclear reactor project north of Columbia nearly two years ago.

On Tuesday, the Santee Cooper Board of Directors named Mark Bonsall as its new President and CEO.